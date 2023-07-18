Growing number of Ukrainians start businesses in Poland

"In the first half of 2023, a total of 13,900 Ukrainian companies were registered in Poland," Katarzyna Dębkowska, a PIE expert, wrote in a report sent to PAP on Tuesday.

Nearly 14,000 Ukrainian companies were established in Poland in the first half of 2023, the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) has reported.

“This is nearly the same number as in the entire year 2022,” PIE experts wrote, adding that nearly one out of ten companies established in Poland in that period was a Ukrainian one.

Dębkowska added that this figure accounted for 87 percent of all companies with Ukrainian capital included in the central economic activity register in 2022.

“Since the beginning of 2023, over 2,000 Ukrainian sole proprietorships are being established every month. In the first half of 2023, Ukrainian companies accounted for 67 percent of all new foreign firms in Poland and for 10 percent of the total of new one-man businesses,” she said.

According to PIE, 23 percent of the new Ukrainian firms are construction companies and 18 percent are transport businesses.

In 2022, Ukrainians launched nearly 16,000 sole proprietorships, or 6 percent of all companies established in Poland last year.

According to PIE analysts, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, a total of 29,400 Ukrainian one-man companies were registered in Poland by the end of June 2023.