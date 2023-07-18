Many Latin American countries understand Russia is a threat, says PM

Morawiecki said the situation in Europe, and in particular on Nato's eastern flank, was not as clear in every part of the world as it is perceived in Poland.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s prime minister said after a summit of EU and Latin American countries that he believes much of South America now knows that Russia poses a security threat.

Mateusz Morawiecki took part in the third EU-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit held in Brussels on Tuesday. According to an EU press release, the meeting was devoted to the details of cooperation in the so-called ‘Just Transition,’ or transformation to a green-energy economy.

“Russia is not considered such an aggressor everywhere as it really is,” he said. “That’s why the first order of business for us here, for Poland, is to explain the threats connected with Russia’s imperialist policy. The fight for a return to stability, peace, tranquility, normal conditions for development, is also a fight against Russian propaganda.”

Morawiecki went on to explain that the talks had also represented an opportunity for EU leaders to present Europe’s views.

The prime minister said that the meeting had shown the importance of explaining to partners from different parts of the world “what risks are related to not condemning aggression.”

“Both on the plenary forum and in talks with the president of Columbia (Gustavo Petro – PAP) and of Argentina (Alberto Fernandez – PAP), we explained very unambiguously the threats related to Russia’s aggressive, colonial, imperial policy,” Morawiecki continued, highlighting the importance of using the term “colonial” with partners from the Latin American region.

“I am convinced that many Latin American countries – maybe not all – have understood what a threat Russia is,” Morawiecki said. “That is a great success, a great matter, because it is also important for us to bring back peace and the conditions for normal economic development.”

The EU-CELAC summit is taking place in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday.