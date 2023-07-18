Poland becomes top holiday destination for Czechs, with record numbers flocking to the Baltic coast

According to travel agencies, rising prices and inflation have played a role in steering Czech tourists towards Poland instead of Croatia. Pictured: Sunbathers in Poland’s Międzyzdroje.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Poland’s Baltic Sea beaches have become one of the top holiday destinations for Czech tourists, according to recent data.

SchengenVisaInfo.com found that 2023 has seen a notable surge in sales for Poland on the Czech portal Slevomat, with a 50% increase compared to the previous year.

In particular, tourists from the landlocked Czech Republic are heading to beaches on Poland’s Baltic coast.Petr Svancara/CTK/PAP

Other travel agencies, including Dovolena.cz, have witnessed a staggering 158% rise in holiday bookings to Poland since the beginning of 2023.

According to Jirina Jiruskova from Invia, a prominent travel agency that represents over 150 Czech and foreign travel agencies, Poland’s allure lies in its historical monuments, stunning cities, and natural beauty, featuring captivating sea, mountains, and lakes.

SchengenVisaInfo.com found that 2023 has seen a notable surge in sales for Poland on the Czech portal Slevomat, with a 50% increase compared to the previous year.Kpzfoto/Alarmy Stock Photo/PAP

She added that the surge in interest was also due to its affordability, saying: “Most services, whether it is accommodation, restaurants or entertainment attractions, are cheaper in Poland than in Czechia.”

In 2023, a week in Poland starts at around from EUR 191.24 for a nomad-style trip, EUR 224.25 for budget travel, EUR 341.28 for mid-range travel, and EUR 736.24 for luxury travel.

Accommodation in hotels or apartments meanwhile are priced at EUR 35 to EUR 40 per night.

Sopot, a seaside resort town on the Baltic, has become a favorite destination among Czech travelers.Adam Warżawa /PAP

Jiruskova said that rising prices and inflation have played a role in steering Czech tourists towards Poland instead of Croatia. Notably, Sopot, a seaside resort town in the Baltic, has become a favorite destination among Czech travelers.

Bartlomiej Barski, president of the Sopot Tourist Organization, said that Czech tourists ranked among the top three nationalities visiting Sopot during the holidays last year.

According to Barski, the increase in Czech tourists can be attributed to improved transportation links connecting the two countries, which allows Czechs to reach the Polish coastline within just a couple of hours and direct flights from Prague to Gdansk, near Sopot.

Alltravel/PAP

In addition to Poland’s beaches, Czech tourists are also attracted by the country’s architecture and natural beauty.Jerzy Ochoński/PAP

Delighted with the increase in travel, members of the Polish tourism industry view this as an essential market opportunity for the country.

Barski said: “We cannot just limit ourselves to the Germans or Scandinavians. Any new market that is interested in our region is welcome.”

According to Statista, a German platform that collects data, Germany led the pack in the number of visitors to Poland in 2022 (5,219,400), followed by Ukraine (3,462,000) and Belarus (734,900).