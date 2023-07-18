Poland to file complaint this week over German waste dumping – minister

Anna Moskwa told a public radio station that the complaint against Germany's failure to clear the waste was ready and that her ministry would send it to the Prime Minister's Office "quickly."

Poland will file an official complaint at the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) this week against Germany for the illegal dumping of 35,000 tonnnes of waste at seven sites in Poland, the climate and environment minister announced on Tuesday.

Anna Moskwa told a public radio station that the complaint against Germany’s failure to clear the waste was ready and that her ministry would send it to the Prime Minister’s Office “quickly.”

“I am convinced that this week (the complaint) will be filed with the Court of Justice of the European Union,” Moskwa said.

In late May, Deputy Climate Minister Jacek Ozdoba announced that a complaint would be filed against Germany for its failure to clear 35,000 tonnes of waste that had come to Poland.

On Monday, the climate and environment minister announced that Warsaw had filed three further complaints to the CJEU related to an EU ban on registering internal combustion engine vehicles after 2035, raising the bloc’s reduction target for greenhouse gas emissions and reducing the number of free emissions trading allowances available on the market.