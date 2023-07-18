Polish foreign minister accuses Russia of disrupting global food supplies

Rau made the accusation at a UN Security Council debate on Ukraine on Monday.

Valdemar Vodeiko/PAP

Zbigniew Rau, the Polish foreign minister, has accused Russia of escalating its “imperial war” against Ukraine by depriving countries of the global south of access to Ukrainian grain.

Rau made the accusation at a UN Security Council debate on Ukraine on Monday. The Council’s session focused on the situation in Ukraine and Russia’s ongoing invasion of its neighbour.

Russia has recently declined to prolong a grain export deal brokered with Moscow last year with the help of Turkey and the UN. This poses a threat to Ukrainian grain supplies to poorer countries, especially in Africa, as the Black Sea route used under the deal is the most efficient one.

“Russia has decided to inflame its imperial war against Ukraine by rekindling economic aggression against the most needy and vulnerable populations of the global south,” said Rau addressing the Council.

Rau called on the remaining parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the formal name of the 2022 deal, to stand by their commitments and continue exporting Ukrainian grain.

He went on to say that Russia’s actions, such as the suspension of the grain deal and the constant undermining of security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the recent destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam showed that “the consequences of this war far transcend the Ukrainian and Russian borders.”

The minister also appealed that any peace initiatives should be based on fair conditions and fundamental principles of international law.

“Let us remember that in any effort to find peace in Ukraine, we must only propose legitimate solutions, because an unjust peace or a frozen conflict would only prolong instability and encourage further aggression,” the diplomat urged. “The only lasting peace solution will be one based on the United Nations Charter and its fundamental principle of territorial integrity,” he added.

The minister also said that a requirement for such peace is also to hold all perpetrators of war crimes to account, otherwise any aggressor “will feel encouraged to continue along the same path.”

In his speech Rau said that “the world must continue to support Ukraine, which is the just cause.”

Rau called for the members of the UN Security Council to “show determination in defending the fundamental principles of the international order.”