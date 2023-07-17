Ruling party continues to hold election lead in two new polls

In the CBOS poll 29 percent of respondents would vote for PiS, which compares to 33.2 percent in the IBRIS survey.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Two separate polls have put Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party in the lead before the autumn general elections.

The results of two polls of support for political parties, conducted by CBOS for the private Polsat News TV channel and by IBRIS for the interia.pl website showed that the conservative PiS is still ahead of the main opposition group, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO).

KO would take 28 percent of the vote according to CBOS and 28.3 percent according to IBRIS.

The hard-right Confederation (Konfederacja) would place third with 9 percent in the CBOS poll and with 15.2 percent in the IBRIS one.

The Third Way, a coalition composed of the agrarian Polish People’s Party and centre-right Poland 2050 party, would come fourth on 6 percent (CBOS) and 11.1 percent (IBRIS).

The Left, the only other party likely to win seats in parliament, would get a 5 percent backing in the CBOS poll, which compares to an 8.1 support in the IBRIS survey.

The CBOS poll was conducted on a sample of 1,004 adult residents of Poland from July 3 to 16, while the IBRIS one was carried out on 998 adult Poles from July 13 to 14.