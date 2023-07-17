Poland’s energy prices among lowest in EU in H2, 2022 says Eurostat

In early July, Poland's government decided to expand preferable pricing conditions for electricity bills paid by households, small firms and vulnerable entities.

Wojciech Pacewicz/PAP

The prices of energy for households in Poland in the second half of 2022 were among the lowest in the European Union, Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, wrote in a report published on Monday.

Lower energy prices were recorded in Croatia, the Netherlands, Malta, Bulgaria and Hungary, Eurostat said, adding that electricity had been most expensive in Denmark, Belgium and Ireland.

The average price per one kWh amounted to EUR 0.15 in Poland while the EU average was EUR 0.3.

The share of taxes and fees in the retail price of energy is not the same in all EU member countries due to the difference in subsidies offered by their governments to households and companies.

In early July, Poland’s government decided to expand preferable pricing conditions for electricity bills paid by households, small firms and vulnerable entities.

The government approved a draft amendment to the 2022 law freezing electricity prices for households and vulnerable recipients in 2023 by extending the cap of consumption for households and lowering a maximum price for small firms.

Poland’s parliament passed the original caps on electricity bills in late 2022 in response to soaring electricity prices following the war in Ukraine and increased global demand for energy commodities as economic activity picked up after the slump caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The report is part of the 2023 edition of ‘Key figures on Europe’ which provides statistics and insight into the current situation and recent developments across the EU, people and society, the economy and business, and the environment and natural resources.