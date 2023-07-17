June’s core inflation rate down to 11.1 pct – central bank

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, which excludes the prices of food and energy, measured 11.1 percent year on year in June and was down from May’s 11.5 percent, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Monday.

Inflation excluding fixed prices amounted to 10.3 percent year on year in June, down from from 12.1 percent in the previous month.

Inflation excluding the most volatile items measured 14.4 percent year on year in June, down from 14.9 percent in May.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation reached 12.8 percent year on year in June, down from 13.5 percent in the previous month.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) rose by 11.5 percent year on year and were unchanged month on month in June.