Poznań shooter had gun permit say police

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

A 29-year-old man who shot another man dead and then himself in the western Polish city of Poznań on Sunday, had had a permit for his firearm for many years, police said on Monday.

The shootings occurred on the city’s Saint Marcin street on Sunday afternoon in a hotel garden restaurant.

According to witnesses and video footage available online, the gunman approached a table where a couple were sitting, shot the man and shortly afterwards himself. One man died at the scene, the other in hospital.

“The culprit had had permission to own a gun for sporting purposes since 2018,” a police spokesman for the Wielkopolskie province told PAP. “The motive: unrequited love. A post mortem is planned for tomorrow (Tuesday – PAP).”

He added that the woman accompanying the first victim had been questioned.

Kamil Grzebyta, a local government councillor from Murowana Goślina near Poznań, wrote on social media that Konrad, an artist and blogger, had been killed in front of his fiancee, Julia.

The Rzeczpospolita daily reported that the murdered man was an activist of the Free City of Łódź association and a candidate for Łódź city council in 2014. He was also reportedly an employee of the Łódź Philharmonic and ran a Facebook blog on politics, history and economy.

The Glos Wielkopolski website reported that the shooter was an employee of the Wielkopolskie Province Office in Poznań, which the office has confirmed.