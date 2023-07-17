What are MOO looking at? Stunned farmer snaps rare ‘zebra cow’ while on village stroll

The ‘cow-moo-flaged’ animal was spotted grazing in a nearby field.

Emil Mieczaj

A local farmer was left dumbfounded after spotting a rare ‘zebra cow’ standing by a tree.

Emil Mieczaj had gone for a stroll near the town of Szczecinek when he came across the black and white animal grazing in a nearby field.

He told the paper: “I’ve never seen one like that before, it’s white, but with clear black stripes – it resembles a zebra.

“But seriously, it is probably a hybrid, i.e. a resident of different breeds of cows or differently coloured.”

A study published in 2019 found that painting a cow to look like a zebra helps to reduce fly bites by 50%.

The study by Japanese scientists found that fly attacks on ‘camouflaged cattle’ were “significantly reduced” as the striped pattern confuses the fly’s motion detection.

Wiesław Drewnowski, president of the Animal Breeding and Insemination Station in Bydgoszcz, said that rather than being painted, the Szczecinek cow was more likely a hybrid.

Wiesław Drewnowski, president of the Animal Breeding and Insemination Station in Bydgoszcz, said the striped cow was "great rarity in our country."

He told Głos Pomorza: "I suspect that it is a cross of some ordinary white cow with the Norman breed (derived from France, the council of beef and dairy cattle, characterized by large size and spotted color) or the Shorthorn breed (a cross between English cows and Dutch bulls).

"In any case, it is a great rarity in our country."

“In any case, it is a great rarity in our country.”