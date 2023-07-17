Famed Polish musician and TV producer accused of paedophilia

The Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw has filed a formal accusation of sexual abuse against a musician and jazz composer who won fame in Poland as the co-creator of a children’s music programme, PAP has learned.

Szymon Banna, a spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw, said that the formal charges against Krzysztof S., last name withheld under privacy rules, were filed with the court on July 14.

In the 1990s Krzysztof S’s show, ‘The Rainbow Music Box’ became popular viewing with children across Poland.

The 86-year-old musician was charged with the sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 15. He faces a sentence of two to 12 years in prison for the alleged act.

“The accusation concerns an incident which supposedly took place in 2017 during jazz workshops for children and youth, in the eastern city of Pulawy, organised by a foundation which was then headed by Krzysztof S.,” said the spokesperson.

Banna added that the suspect had pleaded not guilty to the charges.