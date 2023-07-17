Poland may close Russian diplomatic posts says presidential official

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland may apply the “principle of reciprocity” and close Russian diplomatic buildings following the closure of the Polish consulate in Smolensk, an advisor to the Polish president has said

On Friday, Russia ordered the closure of the consulate in the western Russian city saying that the decision was due to “unfriendly, anti-Russian actions” by Poland.

The Polish consulate was opened in 2011 in order to expand contacts between Russian and Polish citizens and to develop bilateral relations.

The closure will come into force on August 31.

Talking to the radio station RMF FM on Monday, Marcin Przydacz, the head of President Duda’s International Policy Bureau, said “the principle of reciprocity is absolutely the ‘golden rule’ in international relations.”

He added that “Poland reserves the possibility to take similar steps.”

His words raise the possibility of tit-for-tat closures in both Poland and Russia, which could pile further pressure on the already fraught relations between Moscow and Warsaw.

However, Przydacz said that at the moment there are no plans for recalling Poland’s ambassador to Moscow, and added that such decisions are always coordinated with political partners.