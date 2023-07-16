Poland thanks Israel for prompt reaction to Polish church desecration

Two Jerusalem residents were arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of having vandalised the Convent of Polish Elisabethan sisters (New Polish House) on Hahoma HaShlishit Street in Jerusalem, according to Israeli police.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s deputy foreign minister has thanked the Israeli authorities for their quick reaction to the desecration of the Polish church in Jerusalem.

The two men, aged 18 and 24, were taken in for questioning after reports of vandalism were received over the weekend and police opened an investigation. A total of four suspects were arrested and only two are being brought to court.

On Sunday, Paweł Jabłoński, a deputy foreign minister, took to the twitter.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciates the prompt reaction of the State of Israel to our intervention in defence of the Polish House in Jerusalem and the detention of those suspected of the attack,” he wrote.

Jabłoński added he hopes the matter will be dealt with in the right way and that similar attacks will not be repeated in the future, and that the Israeli police and other Israeli services will be able to ensure the safety of Polish Elisabethan sisters and other Christians in Jerusalem.”

On Saturday, the Polish Embassy in Israel wrote on Twitter that “Poland is deeply concerned about recurring physical attacks on the pilgrims and members of the Convent of Polish Elisabethan sisters (“New Polish House”) in #Jerusalem. We hope that the relevant Israeli authorities will react adequately.”

“We take damage to religious institutions and sites very seriously,” Israel Police said in a statement.

“The police will continue to act against acts of violence and vandalism in the holy places pertaining to all religions. We will also continue to work to maintain security and order, and to fight resolutely and uncompromisingly against criminals wherever they may be and those who harm holy places,” the statement read.

There has been an increase in anti-Christian incidents in Jerusalem’s Old City recently. Members of Christian communities say they are harassed and intimidated by aggressive Jewish ultranationalists.