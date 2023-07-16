Lithuanian pilots honoured in Poland on 90th death anniversary

"The pride of a huge success of their compatriots and gratitude for their patriotic sacrifice as well as thoughts about their tragic fate," Duda said.

The Polish and Lithuanian presidents have paid homage to the two Lithuanian pilots who died in an air crash near Pszczelnik, north-western Poland, shortly before the end of their nonstop flight from New York to Kaunas in 1933.

Steponas Darius and Stasys Girenas, who attempted to beat Charles Lindbergh’s nonstop distance record across the Atlantic Ocean, took off from New York aboard the Lituanica plane on July 15, 1933.

They planned to fly over Newfoundland, the Atlantic Ocean and Ireland, and finally reach Kaunas, Lithuania.

After crossing the Atlantic, due to difficult weather conditions over Ireland, Darius and Girenas veered to the north and reached Germany via Scotland and the North Sea. Their plane crashed on the night of July 17 near the village of Kuhdamm, Soldin (now Pszczelnik, north-western Poland), with only 650 kilometres remaining to their ultimate destination.

“I am deeply convinced that Polish-Lithuanian cooperation, our closeness and similar perception of the surrounding threats are a priceless advantage in the face of current challenges and for the future,” President Andrzej Duda said during an observance at a memorial commemorating Steponas Darius and Stasys Girenas, on the 90th anniversary of the tragic crash on Sunday.

Having recalled that the World Lithuanian Unity Day was observed on the anniversary of the tragic death of the two pilots, the Polish president said the Polish people understood very well “the feelings of our Lithuanian friends standing in front of the monument.”

“The pride of a huge success of their compatriots and gratitude for their patriotic sacrifice as well as thoughts about their tragic fate,” Duda said.

“I am very grateful to Poland for remembering the Lithuanian pilots. Let the example of the two heroes inspire us to joint work and become a reason of joy from the victories we jointly achieve,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.

The Lithuanian president added that, while planning their flight, they had not only been thinking about a new record, but, above all, they wanted to inspire Lithuanians all over the world not to be afraid of any obstacles and to promote knowledge about a country which had regained its independence in 1918.

Even though they did not reach their goal, Darius and Girenas earned their place in the history of global aviation. Lituanica spent 37 hours and 11 minutes in air without landing and flew a total of 6,411 kilometres (to the crash site). At the time, it was the second longest flight globally.