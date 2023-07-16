Art spotlight on 20th century Vilnius

A modernist statue of Adam Mickiewicz outside the National Museum in Kraków.

Waldemar Deska/PAP

Wilno, Vilnius, Vilne 1918–1948. One city – many stories is the title of an ongoing exhibition throughout the summer of 2023 on the tempestuous time of the early 20th century in what is now Lithaunia’s capital.

The exhibition is on at the National Museum in Kraków until September, and is curated by the museum’s director Andrzej Szczerski along with Giedrė Jankevičiūtė, who joins host John Beauchamp for this episode on the line from Vilnius.