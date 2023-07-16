Wagner Group troops are in Belarus says Polish security official

According to Żaryn, it has already been confirmed that Wagner troops have been conducting training for Belarusian soldiers.

Zofia Bichniewicz/PAP

Poland’s intelligence services have been monitoring the situation in Belarus in connection with the presence of the Wagner mercenary group in that country, a senior Polish security official has said.

“The Wagner Group is in Belarus. First mercenaries have already arrived, there might be several hundred of them at the moment,” Stanislaw Żaryn, commissioner for information-space security, wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“Poland’s services have been monitoring the situation to find out how many Wagner troops will finally reach Belarus,” Żaryn said.

Following a 24-hour mutiny against the Russian military launched on June 23, there has been speculation that Wagner troops, led by Yevgeny Prigozin, will establish a new base in Belarus.

Prigozhin has not been seen in public since he left the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don late on June 24.

According to Żaryn, it has already been confirmed that Wagner troops have been conducting training for Belarusian soldiers.

“We estimate that several hundred Wagner troops have already arrived in Belarus but the scale of their involvement in that country has still been unknown,” Żaryn said.

He added that Poland was aware of the fact that Russians would be using the Wagner Group just like they had been doing it all over the world.

“In fact, Wagner troops have been carrying out a mission for the Kremlin and on the Kremlin’s orders,” he stated.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian border agency, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app on Saturday that Wagner troops were in Belarus and that the movement of “separate groups” from Russia had been observed in that country.

The Polish government has recently decided to deploy 500 police officers to the Belarusian border to support the 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers already present.