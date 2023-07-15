Poland’s future in EU will be decided by election says Tusk

Tusk appealed to the crowd not to let themselves be "brainwashed" and stressed that "these elections are a deadly serious matter."

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of Civic Platform (PO), Poland’s main opposition party, has said that the next election will determine Poland’s future in the European Union.

Speaking during a political rally in the coastal town of Koszalin, the PO chief said that Law and Justice (PiS), the dominant party in the governing coalition, along with the far-right Confederation party, has the clear goal of taking Poland out of the bloc.

He added that unless the opposition mobilised, it would hand over Poland to those who threaten “not only Poland’s security but also its presence in the EU.”

The goal, he said, of PiS and Confederation, “is to take Poland out of the EU.”

Tusk also appealed to the crowd not to let themselves be “brainwashed” and stressed that “these elections are a deadly serious matter.”

Poland is gearing up for a general election in the autumn, but the date has not yet been specified.