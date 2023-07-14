Borealis Foods, the food tech innovation company behind the popular Chef Woo and Ramen Express ramen meals, has announced that Gordon Ramsay, the multi-Michelin-starred chef and international businessman, has joined the company as an advisor and brand ambassador.

“We are honoured to have Gordon Ramsay as a strategic partner and advisor, contributing his culinary expertise, business acumen, and global recognition to help us further our goals,” said Reza Soltanzadeh, the founder and CEO of Borealis. “His partnership will bolster our mission of addressing the issue of access to affordable, nutritious, high-protein meals, which is a challenge faced by many people in the U.S. and around the world.”

Soltanzadeh added, “Since our establishment in 2019, we have made significant progress in our mission to tackle food insecurity, and we aim to build upon these achievements through our collaboration with Gordon Ramsay. Our discussions have shown that Gordon shares our passion for providing healthy and affordable food options to those in need.”

Gordon Ramsay expressed his thoughts on the partnership, stating: “With the current cost-of-living crisis and the global rise in food prices, the issue of food insecurity is more pressing than ever. After speaking with Reza, I realized that we share a common vision of the importance of making nutritious and delicious options readily available and, most importantly, affordable. I already have some exciting ideas, and I look forward to collaborating with the Borealis Foods team on their Chef Woo products in the coming months.”

Borealis Foods’ subsidiary, Palmetto Gourmet Foods, developed Chef Woo Ramen with the aim of providing healthy, affordable, and convenient meals to those lacking access to proper nutrition. Chef Woo Ramen is the world’s first plant-based ramen noodle, offering 20 grams of complete protein per serving.

Borealis Foods Inc. is an innovative food technology company focused on addressing global food security challenges by developing highly nutritious and functional food products that are affordable and sustainable. The company’s commitment to affordability and sustainability aligns with its goal of making a positive impact on both human life and the planet.

Gordon Ramsay is a renowned Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur, TV presenter, and author, who has achieved great success as an entrepreneur. His Gordon Ramsay Restaurant group is one of the largest privately owned restaurant groups in the UK, with a growing global portfolio across Europe, the USA, Asia, and the Middle East. Gordon Ramsay currently holds seven Michelin stars across the restaurant group worldwide, including the flagship venue, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which has maintained three Michelin stars for 21 years.

Borealis Foods becomes public company

Borealis Foods is in the process of completing its announced transaction with Oxus Acquisition Corp and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq in late 2023.

Kenes Rakishev established Oxus Acquisition Corp., which reached a significant milestone in late February with the signing of a definitive agreement for business consolidation. The resulting merged entity will retain the name Borealis Foods Inc. It is expected that upon the completion of the transaction, the company will be led by Reza Soltanzadeh, the CEO and co-founder of Borealis, along with Barthelemy Helg, the Chairman and co-founder. The proposed deal, valued at $150 million, received unanimous approval from the boards of directors of Borealis and Oxus.

The deal will presumably allow Borealis Foods Inc. to reach for new success and boost both line and production while keeping their values as an innovative producer of high-quality foods.

Kenes Rakishev, a businessman from Kazakhstan is experienced investor in the high-tech startups. His companies are mining nickel and cobalt to provide the world with battery metals, researching new battery designs, robots, data security systems and more. As an investor Kenes Rakishev is known far beyond his homeland.

Borealis Foods’ subsidiary, Palmetto Gourmet Foods, produces the Chef Woo Ramen brand and the popular Ramen Express Ramen brand, which are available nationwide in over 15,000 stores, including major retailers like Walmart and Costco. These products are also exported across Canada and have seen increasing international demand. Palmetto Gourmet Foods, headquartered in Saluda, S.C., is one of the fastest-growing food plants in the U.S. and the first American producer of innovative, sustainable, plant-based ramen noodles.

The company’s ramen meals, created through continuous research and development and partnerships with advanced food-tech companies, are available in various organic, vegan, vegetarian, Halal, Kosher, plant-based, egg-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, MSG-free, and TBHQ-free options. They are also packaged using recyclable materials.

As part of its sustainability efforts, the company strives to partner with local and environmentally friendly suppliers and utilizes recyclable packaging. Palmetto Gourmet Foods’ Chef Woo product offers an affordable, convenient, shelf-stable, and eco-friendly instant protein meal, contributing to the fight against protein malnutrition on both a domestic and global scale.