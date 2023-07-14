Prime Minister slams opposition leader Donald Tusk

Not mincing his words, Morawiecki called Tusk, who is also a former prime minister, a "geek" who "can change his mind three times a week."

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has savaged Donald Tusk, the leader of the main opposition party, calling him a Judas, a scammer and a liar.

The prime minister made the attack during a political rally in Sianów (West Pomeranian province), as Poland gears up for a general election in the autumn.

Not mincing his words, Morawiecki called Tusk, who is also a former prime minister, a “geek” who “can change his mind three times a week.”

Morawiecki referred to the fact that while Tusk was prime minister, he raised the retirement age to 67 for both women and men and then took early retirement himself.

He warned people at the rally not to be deceived by what he called “empty promises” and by those who “present the future in bright colours.”

“This is Judas, a smooth talker, a scammer, a liar and a quarrelsome individual; that’s how I can describe him in a nutshell,” said Morawiecki.

The prime minister’s comments appear to reflect increasing animosity between himself and Tusk as Poland trundles towards the general election.

Morawiecki has called Tusk a liar before and likes to claim Tusk has done more good for Germany than Poland.

At the same time, Tusk has said Morawiecki’s government is characterised by “theft and lies.” Last month, referring to Poland’s tight abortion laws, he also branded Law and Justice politicians as “serial killers of women.”