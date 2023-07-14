State Water Holding appeals to companies to cut discharge into Odra

The appeal comes amid concerns that the Odra, Poland’s second longest river, could be struck by a repeat of the ecological disaster that hit it last summer.

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Poland’s State Water Holding (PGW), the state-owned organisation responsible for water management, has appealed to companies with discharge permits to reduce the amount of waste they pump into the River Odra.

In a statement released on Friday, Krzysztof Woś, the PGW president, said that “taking into account the current meteorological situation and the lower level of water on the River Odra, I recommend taking measures to reduce the amount of sewage below the level specified in legal permits.”

Between July and August 2022, thousands of fish and other river life died in one of the worst ecological disasters to strike Poland in decades.

Although the cause of the disaster has been attributed to toxins released by golden algae, it is thought pollution and low water levels helped the algae bloom.

Woś said that it was essential to take all necessary steps to reduce pollution in the Odra and its tributaries.

On Thursday, the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, passed an act on the re-vitalization of the Odra, which introduces a number of measures to help protect the river, including more effective flood protection, and anti-drought and sewage treatment investments.

The new law is also obliges large industrial plants, including mines, to carry out the necessary investments to limit the discharge of saline water.