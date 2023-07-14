Consulate closure retaliation for seizure of Russian property says ambassador

The closure of the Polish consulate in the Russian city of Smolensk was in retaliation for the seizure by the Polish authorities of property in Poland illegally occupied by Russia, the Polish ambassador to Moscow has said.

On Friday, Russia ordered the closure of the consulate in Smolensk saying that the decision was due to “unfriendly, anti-Russian actions” by Poland.

The closure will come into force on August 31.

Following a meeting with the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday, Krzysztof Krajewski, the ambassador, said in an interview with PAP: “I was informed of the decision of the government of the Russian Federation to withdraw consent for the operation of the Consular Agency in Smolensk.”

He added that the reason given for the closure was “the restoration of parity in the existence of diplomatic and consular representations of Poland and Russia,” and “the entirety of Polish actions, which the Russian side called unfriendly.”

“The Russians understand this as the recovery by Poland of properties illegally occupied by Russia in the territory of the Republic of Poland,” said Krajewski.

Although the ambassador made no reference to what property in Poland the Russians had in mind, it is generally thought to be a school building belonging to Russia’s embassy in Warsaw, which was seized by the Polish authorities in April.

Russia at the time called the move an “illegal seizure” and announced that this action would be met with a proper response from Russia’s side.

Krajewski said that courts had ruled the Polish state had the right to seize the property because it belonged to the state and had been taken by Russia illegally.

He added that the Russian interpretation of events was false because “these properties were not diplomatic, and were used in a manner inconsistent with the Vienna Convention.”

Krajewski expressed his hope that “the Russians will not seek to escalate tensions.”

The Polish consulate in Smolensk was opened in 2011 in order to expand contacts between Russian and Polish citizens and to develop bilateral relations.