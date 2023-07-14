Major sponsor of Polish Football Association considers withdrawing support

On Friday, Brzoska commenting on the statement from PZPN, said he expects the association to reveal which of PZPN's partners invited Stasiak and threatened to discontinue cooperation with the association.

Rafal Brzoska, founder and head of InPost, a parcel locker and courier service, has said that the company was ‘seriously considering’ whether to remain as one of the main sponsors of the Polish Football Association (PZPN).

Brzoska’s comments came as a reaction to a statement made by PZPN regarding a trip to Moldova for the European Championship qualifier match, when Miroslaw Stasiak, convicted of corruption in Polish football and under a ten year ban from taking part in football activities, travelled with the team and the PZPN delegation.

A few days after the information that Stasiak was in Chisinau came to light, PZPN issued a statement in which it said that Stasiak was on the trip at the invitation of one of PZPN’s partners, but did not reveal the name due to confidentiality.

“The suggestion by PZPN that a person associated with corruption in football, Mr. Stasiak, was allegedly invited to Moldova by one of the sponsors (where InPost is one of the sponsors) is a scandalous abuse!,” Brzoska tweeted. “(From our side – PAP), only employees of our company were present at the match. We expect immediate information which of the sponsors allegedly invited this person. Secondly, we are seriously considering whether to continue to support Polish football in the formula we have been observing recently. We will not allow our brand to be associated with corruption.”

InPost has been a strategic sponsor of PZPN for over a year. The current contract between PZPN and InPost is binding until June 2024.

InPost is the biggest player on the Polish parcel locker market, with operations extending to the UK and Italy.