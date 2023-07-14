Poland gives go-ahead to construction of small nuclear reactor by KGHM

Poland’s Climate Ministry has issued a decision formally paving the way for the construction of a small modular reactor (SMR) by metals group KGHM, the state assets minister has announced.

“We’ve got it! The construction of a small modular nuclear power plant in Poland by KGHM has been approved,” Jacek Sasin wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The decision is a pre-requisite for applying for further administrative permits and decisions required in the course of the SMR investment process. It marks the first important step for KGHM to build a 462 MW modular nuclear power plant comprising six modules of 77 MW capacity each.

KGHM submitted an application for the decision on the project in mid-April.

Tomasz Zdzikot, the CEO of KGHM, said in a press release that followed Sasin’s tweet that by building SMRs, the company wants to secure for itself a source of energy that is “safe, green and stable in terms of price,” and will allow the Polish copper giant to maintain a competitive advantage in business “on a global scale.”

In 2022, KGHM signed an agreement with US firm NuScale Power, a provider of SMR technology, for preliminary works in the process of developing SMR reactors. KGHM said back then it expected its first reactors to be launched in 2029.

At a press conference in July last year, KGHM’s then-CEO Andrzej Kensbok estimated the cost of the planned six modules at USD 1.5 billion-2.0 billion.

KGHM is not the only Polish company seeking to develop SMRs. Multi-energy concern PKN Orlen had teamed up with chemicals firm Synthos to build BWRX-300 reactors based on the technology provided by GE Hitachi.

Poland’s recent push towards nuclear energy is meant to make the country less dependent on fossil fuels, especially Russian oil and gas in the face of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and its increasingly aggressive stance in the region. Poland has managed to virtually phase out Russian oil and gas imports, but remains a major importer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).