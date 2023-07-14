Polish president expects South Korea investments in Poland to grow

As Duda noted in his speech, Poland "attaches great importance to cooperation with the Republic of Korea."

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that he is counting on an even greater presence of South Korean investors in Poland.

On Friday, Duda opened the Korea-Poland Business Forum in Warsaw, a meeting of business representatives from both countries.

The Republic of Korea is currently “absolutely one of the leading non-European investors” in Poland, he added.

There are nearly 550 companies with Korean capital registered in Poland, and ambitious business projects in the energy, technology and defence sectors had recently been jointly implemented, he said.

“I am hoping for an even greater intensification in the presence of Korean investors in the Polish market, which is also an EU market,” Duda said.

In 2022, Polish-Korean trade reached a record value of USD 10 billion.

On Thursday, Duda met with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-Yeol, to discuss investment, security, nuclear energy and food exports issues. Yoon arrived in Poland for a three-day visit on Wednesday.