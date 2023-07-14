Russia closes Polish consulate in Smolensk

The Russian authorities announced on Friday the closure of the Consular Agency of the Republic of Poland in Smolensk.

A document signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin appeared on the Russian government website, which shows that the government has agreed to the proposals of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the closure of the facility and the withdrawal of consent to its opening.

In response to the announcement, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said that “if it comes to it that Russia starts to liquidate our posts, we will also respond in equal terms from our side.”

He pointed out that “every now and then, information about aggressive Russian diplomatic activities, about various types of provocations, appear in Poland.”

“We are in constant contact with our diplomats working in Russia in order to help Poles who live there or who are going there,” Morawiecki said.