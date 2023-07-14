The wig is up! Customs dog finds €95,000 of human hair being smuggled into Poland

Jack Russel Frida has been given a pat on the back after uncovering the 90,000 human hair being smuggled across the border with Ukraine.

A Jack Russel dog named Frida has been given a pat on the back after uncovering over 90,000 euros worth of human hair being smuggled across the border with Ukraine.

The 8.9kg of hair each measuring around 75cm long and worth nearly 95,000 euros was found hidden in the roof of a truck as it attempted to cross into Poland at the Korczowa border crossing.

Edyta Chabowska, a spokesperson for the Tax Administration Chamber in Rzeszów said: “Frida has been supporting the work of officers for 8 years.

“She is an active Jack Russell terrier dog who has sniffed out many hiding places with illegal goods, both in cars, trucks and coaches.”

The nine-year-old pooch is part of the Podkarpacie’s Customs and Tax Service canine unit.

Consisting of 24 dogs, the animals are specialized in detecting various illicit items such as tobacco products, drugs, currency, and endangered species.

The 42-year-old van driver is now being questioned after failing to declare the bundles of hair and pay the PLN 21,000 in import fees.

Customs officials say they are also investigating where the hair came from and where it was going.