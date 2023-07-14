Hot air balloon with 16 people aboard hits power line

Illustration photo

Wojtek Szabelski/PAP

A hot air balloon which was carrying the pilot and 15 other people hit a power line which then knocked over two utility poles in Malszyce, a village in north-central Poland, the state fire service has reported.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place late Thursday evening.

During the flight, the hot air balloon hit a medium-voltage power line, which then caused two concrete poles supporting it to collapse.

The pilot continued to fly the balloon for another kilometre before managing to land.

Fire-fighters arrived at the scene of the accident and the electric lines were secured by power company services.

The incident is now being investigated by the police under the supervision of the prosecutor.