Law and Justice party tops latest election poll

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The ruling conservative party Law and Justice (PiS) would maintain power with 35.1 percent of the vote, while their main rival, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), would place second with 27.4 percent, a poll has shown.

According to the latest IBRiS poll published on Friday, 15.7 percent of respondents would cast their vote for the Confederation (Konfederacja) party. This is the highest result for the hard-right party in history, with an increase of 2.3 percentage points on the June figure.

Coming fourth would be the joint list of the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) and centre-right Poland 2050 – “The Third Way”, supported by 10.8 percent of those surveyed.

The New Left (Nowa Lewica) would take 9.4 percent of the vote.

The IBRiS survey for Radio ZET was conducted on a sample of 1,000 people between July 10 and 11.