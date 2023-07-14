18-year-old arrested for plotting suicide bombing attack in Poland

zabkowice-slaskie.policja.gov.pl

Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) has arrested an eighteen-year-old who was planning a terrorist attack on a state office building in Poland with the use of an explosive belt, PAP has learned.

The arrest was made on June 16 by officers of the ABW’s Wroclaw branch in southwestern Poland, the press office of the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services told PAP on Friday.

According to the press statement, in late 2022, the suspect converted to Islam and was reportedly inspired by the so-called Islamic State “and followed the example of the leaders of terrorist organisations, such as Osama Bin Laden, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Anwar al-Awlaki.”

“The suspect maintained ongoing contact with individuals who claimed to be representatives of a terrorist organisation, the so-called Islamic State. He acted in concert with them,” the statement added.

After the arrest, ABW agents searched the suspect’s place of residence and uncovered evidence of the planned crime, according to investigators. The 18-year-old was collecting information and semi-completed products to make an explosive belt, which he planned to use in the attack, it was reported.

ABW agents also searched the residences of people who were in contact with the suspect and knew about the planned attack.

The man was charged with participating in an organised crime group with the aim of committing a terrorist crime and with planning to carry out a large-scale act threatening the lives or health of many people or property with the use of explosives, according to prosecutors.

Such crimes are punishable by one to ten years in prison.