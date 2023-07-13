Korean president says Poland is country’s biggest investment partner

"We have worked out an agreement on close cooperation in the nuclear power plant construction sector, which is to ensure Poland's energy security and regaining carbon neutrality," Yoon told reporters.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol, visiting Warsaw on Thursday, said that Poland had become his country’s most important investment partner.

The South Korean president’s visit comes at time of flourishing ties between the two countries, with Poland, for example, becoming a leading buyer of Korean defence equipment.

Talking at a press conference after meeting his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, Yoon said that last year trade between Poland and Korea had amounted to USD 9 billion, “the most in history.”

He added the two countries had been cooperating for years, both in economy and security, but now the areas of cooperation included nuclear energy, and the defence and infrastructure sectors.

“Poland has become Korea’s most important investment partner,” Yoon said.

He also said he and Duda had discussed the further development of South Korean-Polish strategic relations.

“We have worked out an agreement on close cooperation in the nuclear power plant construction sector, which is to ensure Poland’s energy security and regaining carbon neutrality,” Yoon told reporters.

Referring to a bilateral trade and investment promotion deal signed on Thursday, he said it aimed to strengthen cooperation between industry and the supply network.

Yoon also referred to a recent arms purchase agreement between the countries saying that “production and delivery were successful.”

“Today we talked about the next order, as well as the MSPO in Kielce (International Defence Industry Exhibition due in September – PAP), where Korea will be the main guest. There, we will present the fruits of our cooperation and the competitiveness of the Korean defence industry,” he said.

According to Yoon, he and Duda were satisfied with the current state of cooperation in the infrastructure sector.

“Therefore, we are working to ensure that the best Korean companies can participate in the CPK (Poland’s Central Transportation Hub – PAP) construction project, and fast railway connections,” he said.

Both presidents agreed, Yoon added, “that Korea and Poland are ideal partners for reconstructing Ukraine.”

“The agreement we signed today on this matter will be the foundation of joint actions,” he added.