Poland, South Korea to expand economic, defence cooperation

"In 2022, the value of Poland-South Korea economic cooperation exceeded USD 10 billion," Duda told reporters just after he and President Yoon Suk-Yeol had attended the signing of three cooperation agrements between the two countries.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The prospects of economic cooperation between Poland and the Republic of South Korea are excellent, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said after a meeting with his South Korean counterpart in Warsaw on Thursday.

“Polish-Korean defence cooperation has been intensified recently,” Duda said, adding that today Korean military equipment “has been modernising the Polish Army.”

Poland made a number of large-scale military purchases last year, including howitzers, tanks and jets from South Korea. Seven K2 Black Panther tanks have already arrived in Poland. They are part of a USD 5.8 billion contract for 1,000 K2 tanks between Poland and their producer South Korea. Under the deal, 180 tanks will be shipped to Poland from South Korea, and the remaining 820 will be produced under licence in Poland.

The first two of 48 FA-50 combat aircraft purchased from South Korea have already been delivered to Poland.

Duda expressed hope that Warsaw would not only be buying defence equipment from South Korea, but that this equipment would also be manufactured in Poland.

Referring to the 34-year-long presence of South Korean companies in Poland, Duda said that it was clear that Korean and Polish businessmen were acquainted with each other and that Poles were familiar with Korean-made products.

The president also voiced hope that South Korea would soon open up its market to Polish food as Seoul was pushing through the necessary procedures.