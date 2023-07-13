Taylor Swift breaks Warsaw’s record for consecutive gigs after performer announces three-in-a-row

After an overwhelming response, the pop idol added two more dates to her Warsaw appearance, a new record for the country surpassing previous achievements by renowned artists such as Ed Sheeran, Metallica and Beyonce who all booked two concerts in the venue.

American star Taylor Swift has set a new record after appointing three consecutive dates on her ‘Eras Tour’ in Warsaw’s National Stadium.

Earlier this year, excitement among fans reached fever pitch when it was announced that the singer would be performing in Warsaw on August 2, 2024.

In Poland, fans were surprised by the cost of the tickets which were relatively lower than in other European cities, with a price range of PLN 199 to PLN 749.

Her highly successful ‘The Eras Tour’ has already raked in over a billion dollars, eclipsing the earnings of legendary acts like U2 and The Rolling Stones.

Her concerts in United States alone generated a staggering $600 million in ticket sales, setting the stage for her global dominance.

. The surge in demand caused servers to crash, leaving thousands of fans desperate for tickets.

But the surge in demand caused servers to crash, leaving thousands of fans desperate for tickets.

Taking over social media, fans expressed their emotions regarding the sale of the tickets.

Within two hours of its launch, the hashtags #ebilet, #ErasTourPoland and #ISurvivedTheGreatWar were trending on Polish Twitter.

At night, there were just a few tickets left for each date with all the normal priced tickets sold out only the ones included in the VIP packages remained with prices ranging from PLN 1049 to PLN 2249.