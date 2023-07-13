Poland’s housing costs second lowest in EU says climate minister

"Housing costs include rent, maintenance, water, gas and electricity," Anna Moskwa told the Sejm, lower house of parliament, on Thursday.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland’s housing costs are still very low in comparison with other EU countries, the climate minister has said, quoting recent data published by Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency.

“All these costs account for 38.8 percent of the EU average,” Moskwa said, adding that only Bulgaria had lower prices.

Moskwa also pointed out that Poland had the lowest car-related costs in the EU.