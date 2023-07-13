A secret tunnel, a mystery name and long-hidden treasures unearthed at site of Warsaw’s Bruhl Palace

Archaeologists made the startling discoveries as work on the palace foundations gets underway before its much-anticipated reconstruction.

Press materials

Long-hidden treasures and mysteries including a secret tunnel have been uncovered during archaeological work at Warsaw’s Bruhl Palace.

Press materials

Included among the treasures are ammunition and shell casings from World War I and World War II, a Polish helmet from more than 90 years ago, a centuries-old glass inkwell and medicine flacon, metal and stone decorated elements of the facade, and even a fragment of a 17th-century portal.

Press materials

In addition to the 4-metre deep tunnel which doesn’t appear in any records or plans, archaeologists have also found a stone on which the name Jan Raróg is carved.

Sławomir Kuliński from the company Pałac Saski tasked with rebuilding the palace said: “This area is a powerful time capsule.

Press materials

“Who Jan Raróg was and why his name and surname were carved with such great care in the ornate stone we do not yet know, but it will certainly be a mystery that researchers and archaeologists working on the Brühl Palace site will try to unravel.”

The finds were revealed during archaeological work taking place on Pilsudski Square and part of the Saxon Garden in Warsaw that is preceding the planned reconstruction of the Brühl Palace, which was home to the Polish foreign ministry before the war and was deliberately destroyed by the German in December 1944.

The research is taking place in over 4,000 square metres of exposed foundations and basements to determine the state of preservation of the walls and their conservation.