Poland’s upper house honours Volhynia Massacre victims

The Senate, upper house of Poland’s parliament, has adopted a resolution paying homage to all the people murdered by Ukrainian nationalists and German invaders during World War Two.

The Thursday resolution marked the 80th anniversary of the Volhynia Massacre by Ukrainian nationalists and the pacification of the village of Michniow by Nazi Germans.

“Eighty years ago, on July 11, 1943, around 100 villages in Volhynia, inhabited by Polish people, were destroyed in a series of attacks by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). This was the most tragic moment and the peak of all operations carried out by UPA, during which, according to historians, at least 100,000 Poles were killed,” reads the resolution.

The Senate stated that “it was not only the Polish people who were the victims of this genocide, but also Jews, Czechs, Armenians, Roma and Russians as well as honest Ukrainians who were trying to save the Poles.”

Between 1943-44, around 100,000 Poles were slaughtered by the ultra-nationalist Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) in the Volhynia and Eastern Galicia regions of pre-war eastern Poland (today part of western Ukraine). The anniversary of the massacre falls on July 11 as the peak of the killings took place in July and August 1943, with the highest number of killings recorded on July 11, 1943, known as ‘Bloody Sunday.’

The killings still cast a shadow over Ukrainian-Polish relations despite the close bonds between the two countries forged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Although there were many killings, in a number of villages, the slaughter is collectively referred to as the Volhynia Massacre.

The Senate also paid homage to the victims of the pacification of the village of Michniow (southern Poland) by the Germans on July 12, 1943, during which its over 200 inhabitants, including women and children, were murdered and nearly all buildings burnt down. The following day the Germans returned to Michniow and killed another 100 people.

The upper house said that Michniow had become a symbol of mass-scale pacifications of Polish villages during World War Two and that the Day of Struggle and Martyrdom of the Polish Countryside was observed in Poland on the anniversary of these tragic events.

“Poland never forgets its victims,” the Senate wrote, adding that respect should also be paid to the Ukrainians who had tried to save their Polish neighbours at the risk of their own lives.