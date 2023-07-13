Poland’s grain exports by sea up 70 percent in 2022-23 season

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Over 6.6 million tonnes of grain were exported from Poland’s four main seaports from July 2022 to end-June 2023, up from almost 3.9 million tonnes in the previous season, the deputy head of a Polish governmental agency has said.

Marcin Wronski, a deputy director general of the National Support Centre for Agriculture (KOWR) told PAP: “A very large, that is, 70-percent increase in the volume of grain exported by sea in the 2022-23 season, was possible because, in order to solve the problem of a grain surplus on the domestic market, the Polish government took steps to improve logistics and transport capabilities.”

He added that May and June were record-breaking months in grain exports by sea. In May, Poland exported 882,000 tonnes of grain via the ports in Gdynia, Gdansk, Swinoujscie and Szczecin, and in June as much as 937,000 tonnes.

“We have never had such a high level as the one seen in June,” he said.

“If we add road and rail exports to the sea exports, companies exported more than 11 million tonnes of grain from Poland in the 2022-23 season,” he pointed out. “This is undoubtedly a record-setting result for the Polish grain trade.”

After the EU lifted duties on Ukrainian grain to help the country fight its war against Russia, Poland and some other nations bordering Ukraine suffered a massive inflow of Ukrainian grain, which depressed local prices and made it difficult for local farmers to sell their produce. The government has made efforts to streamline grain export grains through Polish seaports, but this has been hindered by inadequate logistics, unprepared to handle such large quantities of grain.