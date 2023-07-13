Poland likely to obtain another seat in EP says EU source

Poland hopes to be offered another seat in the European Parliament (EP) under an agreement which will likely be concluded on Friday, an EU source has told PAP.

In late June, Poland’s ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sados, told PAP that Poland would be seeking another seat in the European Parliament (EP). This would mean that Poland could have 53 MPs instead of the current 52.

Following Great Britain’s departure from the European Union, the EP’s authorities suggested that some countries should be granted more seats. Despite the fact that Poland, along with a group of several countries, has not been placed on the list of potential gainers, they plan to fight for a bigger number of EP seats due to their increased share in the EU population.

In 2018, Poland’s share in the EU population amounted to 7.41 percent, and, according to the recent demographic data, it increased to 8.41 percent.

The EP’s draft on the new parliament’s composition seems to not have taken this into account as is suggested that more seats should be offered, among other countries, to Denmark, whose share in the EU’s population amounted to 1.12 percent in 2018, and now it went up to 1.31 percent, or to Austria (1.71 percent in 2018, and 2 percent now).

On the other hand, Spain is planned to receive two more EP seats (its share in the EU’s population amounted to 9.08 percent in 2018, and now it went up to 10.6 percent), and the Netherlands (3.36 percent in 2018, and 3.96 percent at present).

The next election to the European Parliament will be held in June 2024. The final decision regarding the EP composition requires the unanimity of all member countries.