Russia biggest threat to Nato allies says Duda

"Russia ceases to be a Nato partner to any extent," Andrzej Duda said after a Nato summit in Vilnius.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that Russia has become the biggest threat to Nato countries.

He made the statement on Wednesday afternoon, after a Nato summit in Vilnius, dominated by debate over Russia’s war against Ukraine and Kyiv’s aspirations to join the alliance.

Duda said that for many years Russia had been called a Nato partner.

“There were allies who strongly opted for including the name of Russia as a Nato partner in Nato documents,” he argued.

But, Duda added, the alliance’s narrative towards Russia, which is waging an aggressive war in Ukraine, was now changing.

“Russia ceases to be a Nato partner to any extent,” he said.

“Russia is today the aggressor… and the greatest threat to Nato countries and this is how it is directly called and said… also by the North Atlantic Alliance.”