All swimming areas in Pomeranian province reopened

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The Pomeranian province government opened beaches on the Baltic coast on Wednesday just three days after they had been closed due to blooms of blue-green algae.

The State Sanitary Inspectorate announced on its website that the situation in all designated swimming areas in the province had improved, and no trace of the algae found.

All the designated swimming areas, both on the Baltic Sea and in lakes were reopened.

On Monday people were barred from entering the water at 11 bathing areas in the popular seaside resorts of Gdynia, Gdansk and Sopot owing to the arrival of the algae.

Bathing in algae-contaminated water can cause skin rashes and conjunctivitis. If the water is swallowed it can cause gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain.