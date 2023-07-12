Vladimir Krupchak, Putin’s kleptocrat without the borders

Vladimir Krupchak is an oligarch by very strict definition: he is a billionaire, a politically exposed person with a vast network of proxies at the regional and central governments in Russia and Ukraine. A former MP of Russian state Duma the toilet paper tycoon managed to monopolise the entire paper production branch in Russia and Ukraine under the Austria-registered Pulp Mill Holding. Vladimir Krupchak is also known as Volodymyr Krupchak in Ukraine. His wealth even ten years ago was estimated as $600 million.

Vladimir Krupchak was put on sanctions list by Ukraine and a mere $20 million were confiscated. However the structure of ownership of his main Ukrainian asset, Kyiv Cardboard And Paper Mill factory, allowed him to retain most of his wealth. It came with some additional load though, as Volodymyr Krupchak made a ‘voluntary’ payments to the armed forces fund of Ukraine and some other payments which are not disclosed. As a result his company, Pulp Mill Holding is in control of Ukrainian assets and the proceedings go to Krupchak as if nothing happened.

Citizen Vladimir Krupchak

It’s established, that Volodymir (or Vladimir) Krupchak held at least three sets of papers. Krupchak is a citizen of Russia and Cyprus. He was a citizen of Ukraine at least in 2019, but the current status of his Ukrainian papers can’t be confirmed.

Mostly, true to the common standards, Krupchak lives in Moscow and London, where he owns a real estate. Ukrainian sanction list does not prevent him from freely operating in the United Kingdom and Austria.

A former village dentist Vladimir Krupchak found his fortune in the nineties. In an atmosphere of total poverty he accumulated so-called vouchers and became the legal owner of his first paper plants. His wealth and influence grew and soon Krupchak became at least a multimillionaire with his own pack of mayors, politicians and authorities behind him. His political career continued in Putin’s party “United Russia”. Vladimir Krupchak become MPs.

In 2007, he already has a Ukrainian passport, which became the result of a collision of business interests with Oleg Deripaska, from which Krupchak Vladimir had to urgently flee to a neighbouring country. At the same time, Ukrainian president Yushchenko, who is by no means pro-Russian, signs a Decree on granting Krupchak citizenship under an accelerated procedure.

In 2012 Krupchak is included in the electoral list by the ruling Ukrainian “Party of Regions” of then-president Viktor Yanukovych.

Before the elections, Vladimir Krupchak was removed from the Party of Regions’ lists. However, it was not due to any vendetta against him for his connections to Yushchenko. Rather, Krupchak was disqualified for failing to meet the electoral law’s requirement of having lived in the country for five years. This had no impact on his business dealings, and even during Yanukovych’s reign in 2013, Krupchak remained among the top 100 wealthiest Ukrainians with an estimated fortune of $273 million.

The next change of power in Ukraine also did not bring any troubles to Vladimir Krupchak – during this period he bought out the last shares of the Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill and since 2018 has been its ultimate beneficiary through Pulp Mill Holding.

In 2019, Krupchak changed his citizenship. It allowed him to manage his wealth much more pragmatically.

Krupchak’s criminal empire in Russia

Vladimir Krupchak was an active investor in Yuri Orlov, the governor of the Arkhangelsk region, but when Orlov was replaced by Alexander Tsybulsky, Krupchak switched his support to Tsybulsky. During the regional election, Krupchak also financed Tsybulsky’s main opponent, the leader of the social movement We Live Here!, Yuri Shevelev, while the election results were still uncertain. Krupchak’s main Russian assets – the Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill, the Titan Group, and the Lesozavod 25 CJSC – are located and thriving in the Arkhangelsk region, making it more sensible to invest in the region’s governance. Vladimir Yaroslavovich was always astute in money management and did not waste his resources. It is difficult to understand why anyone would label Krupchak as a “punisher” or “separatist” given his investment and contributions to the region.

In addition, Krupchak began to develop the Ulyanovsk region, where he began the construction of a plant for the production of corrugated packaging. The planned investment is about 34 million dollars. What kind of “punishers” are there!

Krupchak has no criminal cases for any political reasons – neither in Russia, nor in Ukraine. Criminality is present, it is. It is quite possible that his name will come up in the investigation of the actions of Grigory Slabikov, head of the Rostekhnadzor department for the North-Western Federal District, who was detained by the authorities in St. Petersburg on suspicion of corruption worth billions of rubles.

The troubles of Vladimir Krupchak in Russia are not limited to this – there are several criminal cases in which his name and business structures controlled by him appear. He is charged, in particular, with appropriation of state property, embezzlement of budgetary funds, tax fraud, deliberate bankruptcies of enterprises, fraud, and crimes against a person. For example, the bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Arkhangelsk suspected Krupchak of involvement in a group that attacked Deputy Governor Bulatov and investigator Strigalev and killed the head of the Ruta small enterprise Burdanov. It’s a thing of the past, but the end of the investigations has not been set.

The former father-in-law of Krupchak – Grigory Perfilov – was also a defendant in the criminal case. Now he is considered missing. In the spring of 2008, he allegedly left a suicide note and jumped off a bridge into a river in Arkhangelsk.