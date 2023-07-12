As many as 4,000 applications submitted to ‘Safe Mortgage’ programme

Some 4,000 applications have been submitted for government-subsidised mortgages, the development and technology minister announced on Wednesday.

The programme for state-subsidised housing loans with a fixed 2-percent interest rate has been available since July 1. It is open to first-time buyers under the age of 45 who have never owned a flat or other residential property.

Waldemar Buda told Radio ZET: “Twelve thousand people have downloaded the applications, enquired about the mortgages and met consultants,” and that 4,000 applications had been submitted.

The minister added that this year there would be no set limits when it comes to assistance under the programme.

“If 50,000 to 60,000 people apply, they will all receive this support,” he said.

The loan amount is capped at PLN 500,000 (EUR 112,775), with a PLN 600,000 (EUR 135,330) option for married couples and those who have at least one child.

State subsidies for the loans will extend over a period of ten years.