Government issues decision clearing way for nuclear power project

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The Polish government has issued a formal decision confirming that its plans to construct nuclear power stations are in line with the public interest and the country’s energy policy, Anna Moskwa, the environment minister, has said on Twitter.

The decision, which applies to PEJ, the special purpose vehicle created for the project, is a pre-requisite for applying for further administrative permits and decisions required in the course of the investment process.

Poland expects to start construction on its first nuclear plant in 2026. The first block, with a capacity of about 1-1.6 GW, is to be commissioned in 2033.

“Today, we have issued a decision… for PEJ, which will bring us closer to the construction of the first nuclear power plant in our country,” the minister wrote.

In May, PEJ signed an agreement with US companies Westinghouse and Bechtel on establishing a designing and engineering consortium to prepare the construction of the first nuclear plant.

Overall, Poland’s nuclear power programme assumes construction of six nuclear blocks with total installed capacity of around 6-9 GW, with the implementation schedule set out to 2043.