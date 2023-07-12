Draft bill on migrant referendum expected in July says gov’t spokesman

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Legislation on a referendum on the EU’s new migrant relocation scheme will be tabled in the lower house of parliament in July, Piotr Mueller, the government spokesman, told Polsat News on Wednesday.

The European Commission has proposed a migrant relocation scheme under which EU members will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants.

Countries which refuse will have to pay about EUR 22,000 per non-admitted migrant to an EU refugee fund.

The so-called ‘migration pact’ has met steadfast opposition in Poland, and the government has said that it plans to hold a referendum on the subject on the same day as the general election.

The election is due to be held this autumn although the exact date, which is set by the president, is still unknown.

Piotr Mueller, the government spokesman, said the timing of the referendum legislation must be synchronized with the president’s decisions on the election date.

Given this, he added, it will probably be presented to parliament at the end of this month.