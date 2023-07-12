Ukraine’s accession to Nato will strengthen alliance says president

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said Ukraine joining Nato would result in a significant strengthening of the alliance.

Duda was speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, the second day of a Nato summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, that has been dominated by debate over Ukraine’s aspirations to join the alliance, and the war raging in eastern Ukraine.

Poland has been one of the most vocal advocates for Ukraine joining Nato but other member states, most notably the United States, are far more cautious about offering Kyiv a clear path to membership.

Nato states on Tuesday agreed to establish a Nato-Ukraine council, and invite Ukraine to join the alliance. They also said Ukraine can skip the Membership Action Plan, an open-ended programme designed to bring the armed forces of prospective states up to alliance standards.

However, Ukraine can only join when all “allies agree” and all conditions are met. Ukraine was also given no membership time frame.

Duda struck a positive note saying that accession of “another great European state” to the alliance “will certainly strengthen Nato in the future.”

He also said that “there is a clear announcement of Ukraine’s accession to Nato.”

But Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, has expressed his dissatisfaction over the lack of a time frame.