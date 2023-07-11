Polish, Ukrainian culture ministers honour Volhynia Massacre victims

Gliński (R) and Tkachenko (L) declared that a joint Polish-Ukrainian team would continue its work in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation signed by the culture ministries of the two countries in June 2022.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The Polish and Ukrainian culture ministers have paid homage to the victims of the Volhynia Massacre, the mass killings of Polish civilians by Ukrainian nationalists during World War Two.

Between 1943-44, around 100,000 Poles were slaughtered by the ultra-nationalist Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) in the Volhynia and Eastern Galicia regions of pre-war eastern Poland (today part of western Ukraine).

“Together with our friends, we are paying tribute to the innocent victims of the Volhynia tragedy. Remembering the past, we are building the future,” Minister Piotr Gliński and Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko wrote in a joint message on Tuesday after they had lit candles at a Warsaw memorial commemorating the victims of the genocide committed by Ukrainian nationalists.

“On July 11, together with the Polish people, I am paying homage to all the civilian victims – the citizens of the Second Republic of Poland – murdered on the Nazi-occupied territory during World War Two,” Vasyl Zwarych, the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, wrote on social media.

The anniversary of the massacre falls on July 11 as the peak of the killings took place in July and August 1943, with the highest number of killings recorded on July 11, 1943, known as ‘Bloody Sunday.’

The killings still cast a shadow over Ukrainian-Polish relations despite the close bonds between the two countries forged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.