Lower house commemorates Volhynia Massacre victims

Piotr Nowak/PAP

The Sejm, lower house of Polish parliament, has adopted a resolution which commemorates the victims of the mass killings of Polish civilians by Ukrainian nationalists during World War Two.

The resolution, which was passed on Tuesday, the 80th anniversary of the so-called Volhynia Massacre, states that “Polish-Ukrainian reconciliation, built up over years by the representatives of both nations, must also include an admission of guilt and the commemoration of the victims of World War Two.”

“It is essential that exhumations be carried out, so that all the victims of the genocide in the Eastern Borderlands can be buried in dignity and commemorated,” reads the resolution.

Between 1943-44, around 100,000 Poles were slaughtered by the ultra-nationalist Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) in the Volhynia and Eastern Galicia regions of pre-war eastern Poland (today part of western Ukraine).

The killings still cast a shadow over Ukrainian-Polish relations despite the close bonds between the two countries forged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The anniversary of the massacre falls on July 11.