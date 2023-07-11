Polish, Japanese PMs discuss bilateral cooperation, security

The Japanese prime minister made a stopover in Warsaw on the way to Vilnius where he would attend the Nato summit.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, and his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, met in Warsaw on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation and security issues, the Polish government spokesman said.

“The two prime ministers spoke about bilateral cooperation, including Japanese direct investments and collaboration in advanced technologies,” Piotr Mueller wrote on Twitter.

“Poland is satisfied about the growing number of Japanese direct investments, which have been on the rise after a period of stagnation caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” Mueller said before the meeting.

“The recent large investment by Daikin is a good example of this increase,” he added.

In early April, Daikin Europe kicked off the construction of a new factory for residential heat pump units in Lodz, central Poland, its first production site in the country. Daikin’s EUR 300 million investment will create 3,000 new jobs by 2030. Scheduled for completion in April 2024, the new factory will start operations in July 2024.

“Poland and Japan want to intensify their cooperation in advanced technologies, cybersecurity, electronics, liquefied gas and railway transport,” Mueller said.

The spokesman also announced that Poland would take part in World Expo in Osaka in 2025.

