Poland among countries set to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland is one of 11 Nato countries that will participate in a coalition established on Tuesday to train Ukrainian pilots and mechanics in the use and maintenance of the US-made F-16 fighter jet.

At the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, the defence ministers of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom expressed their belief that continued support for Ukraine was “of paramount importance in the light of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression.”

All training will take place outside of Ukraine, and a training centre for Ukrainian pilots will be established in Romania and it should be operational in August, said acting Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen as quoted by Reuters.

The countries involved in the coalition will provide facilities, instructors and other personnel needed to start training Ukrainian pilots, technicians and support staff.

The aim is to provide the Ukrainian Air Force with basic capabilities to use, operate and maintain the F-16 fighter jet.