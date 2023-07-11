Poland massively rearming, becoming more assertive writes UK newspaper

"Before long, Poland will boast Europe's largest combat-ready army outside Russia," Jonathan Saxty says.

Poland is quickly emerging as the major military power within Continental Europe, as it is massively beefing up its military and becoming more and more politically assertive, the British newspaper Daily Express writes in an article published on Tuesday.

According to Jonathan Saxty, the author of the text, in comparison to a Western Europe that is demilitarising, Poland will soon be spending anywhere between four and five percent of GDP on the military.

Moreover, Poland’s nationalist self-confidence may be inspiring a newfound assertiveness when it comes to matters of defence, he adds.

He points out that in order to beef up its military arsenal – with Poland already having more tanks and howitzers than Germany – Warsaw is turning to another nationalist democracy, South Korea, as well as to the US, which is becoming increasingly impressed by what Poland is doing and what others in Europe have frequently refused to do, that is, to shoulder more of the burden of its own security.

He points out that it is “hardly a surprise that Poland has turned less to fellow EU member states, with Western European countries perhaps paying the price for constantly picking fights with Poland (and Hungary) over perceived rule of law issues, something Budapest and Warsaw believe has more to do with their traditionalist beliefs and values.”

“Before long, Poland will boast Europe’s largest combat-ready army outside Russia,” he says.

“Poland is also shaming any hope of a future pan-EU army,” he continues. “Warsaw isn’t hanging around for the French and Germans, but deciding to go its own way, building up its military might as the linchpin of security in its region of Europe.”

In the opinion of Saxty, Warsaw also does not want to rely too heavily on the United States as “the Poles have deep reservations about President Biden winning a second term.”

“As Ukraine’s aspirations of joining NATO look set to be dashed, Warsaw may be able to lead a new European confederation in the EU’s east, offering an alternative to the bloc it belongs to yet continually butts heads with,” he concludes.