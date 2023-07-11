Polish man dies after fight outside bar in England

Police in the English city of Manchester have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old Pole died following a fight outside a bar.

Piotr L. (full name withheld owing to reporting restrictions) died on Saturday after being injured on Friday night in an incident that took place in the town of Bury, which lies close to Manchester.

For reasons that remain unclear a fight broke out in front of the bar, during which Piotr L. fell to the ground after receiving a heavy blow.

He was treated by officers and paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he later died.

In a statement Greater Manchester Police said: “A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and enquiries are currently ongoing. Piotr’s family continue to be supported by officers and are aware of the progress being made in this investigation.”

In the same statement the victim’s family wrote: “Piotr was liked by everyone he met, both in the UK and in Poland. He was a gentleman, always willing to help anyone who needed it.”

The suspect is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, but this will be a preliminary hearing to confirm his identity and set a future trial date.